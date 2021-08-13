Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets to C$5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total Energy Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.25.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$3.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$168.30 million and a P/E ratio of -4.35. Total Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$4.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$93.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services will post -0.3889373 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,090,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 268,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,219,900.62. Insiders have purchased 483,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,111 over the last ninety days.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.