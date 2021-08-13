Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $487.78. The company had a trading volume of 19,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,567. The business’s fifty day moving average is $474.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $200.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.