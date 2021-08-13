Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Invests $204,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 50.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 24.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,277. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $275.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

