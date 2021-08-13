Townsend & Associates Inc Has $2.21 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.86. The stock had a trading volume of 35,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,503. The company has a market cap of $168.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

