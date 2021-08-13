Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,387. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

