Townsend & Associates Inc Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Townsend & Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.5% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $357.89. 15,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.