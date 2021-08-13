TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post sales of $470.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.90 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $474.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $1,249,540.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,284.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,762 shares of company stock worth $2,907,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 4,996.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 69,448 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,471 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPIC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.41. 304,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.56.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

