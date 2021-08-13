Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Releases Earnings Results

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Track Group had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 42,997.89%. The business had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter.
Track Group stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Track Group has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07.
About Track Group
