Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Releases Earnings Results

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Track Group had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 42,997.89%. The business had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter.

Track Group stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Track Group has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices. It also develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company offers ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; and Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant.

