Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,020 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,242% compared to the typical daily volume of 225 put options.

Shares of DMYI opened at $10.01 on Friday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.22.

DMYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMYI. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,821,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,736,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

