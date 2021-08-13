Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Hits $0.81

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $16.19 million and approximately $67,775.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00056604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.52 or 0.00896970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00114839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043734 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

