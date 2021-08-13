TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at TD Securities

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

Get TransAlta alerts:

NYSE:TAC opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.29. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth $42,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransAlta by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TransAlta by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,766,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 514,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 560,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 261,950 shares in the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.