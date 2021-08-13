TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.18. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at C$2.16, with a volume of 46,345 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of C$155.24 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (TSE:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

