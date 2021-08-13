Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Trevena worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 24,692 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 753,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 474,056 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow bought 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRVN opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.43. Trevena, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

