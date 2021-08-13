Tribe (TRIBE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $25.62 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $174.13 million and approximately $25.62 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001566 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tribe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00056492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.94 or 0.00890795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00111912 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.