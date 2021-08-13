Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 5,504 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,000. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,633,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $8.01 on Friday, reaching $2,751.89. 54,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,543.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

