Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSE. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, raised their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In other news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $23,147,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after acquiring an additional 278,347 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $15,422,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 95.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,699,000 after acquiring an additional 189,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 97.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 157,695 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSE opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.59. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. Trinseo’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.