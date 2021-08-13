Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) PT Raised to GBX 230

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BBOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 227 ($2.97).

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 228.20 ($2.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 5.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 205.51. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 149.60 ($1.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 228.20 ($2.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

