trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Get trivago alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRVG. DA Davidson raised their price objective on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

TRVG opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of trivago by 960.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 1,384,123 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth $751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in trivago during the first quarter valued at $501,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the first quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in trivago during the first quarter valued at $404,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.