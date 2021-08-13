TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

AVGO traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $487.51. 17,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $474.96. The company has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

