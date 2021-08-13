TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 75.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CLTL remained flat at $$105.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,798. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52-week low of $105.65 and a 52-week high of $105.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.68.

