TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,432 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,664 shares of company stock worth $262,615 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.90. 109,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,773,152. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

