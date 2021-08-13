TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares makes up approximately 3.2% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 59,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $1,008,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $59.10. 18,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.84. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $86.23.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

