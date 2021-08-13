TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $567,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Facebook by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,751.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,421,211 shares of company stock worth $832,883,273 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $363.23. 208,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,263,885. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.53. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

