TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.85. 933,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,737,043. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.80. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.