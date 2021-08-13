TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NCR by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NCR by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,810,000 after buying an additional 154,483 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in NCR by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,071. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.09. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

