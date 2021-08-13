TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,030. The company has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $104.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

