Truist Downgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Hold

Truist downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $212.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities downgraded Five9 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.90.

Shares of FIVN opened at $192.97 on Monday. Five9 has a 52 week low of $107.98 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.78 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.71.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $1,610,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,554 shares of company stock valued at $17,873,257. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after buying an additional 960,440 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 71.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 205.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,156,000 after buying an additional 564,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $86,336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after buying an additional 449,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

