Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to announce $5.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the highest is $5.59 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.08 billion to $22.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.