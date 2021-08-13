Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Plug Power in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the electronics maker will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11).

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Plug Power by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,373,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,572,000 after purchasing an additional 786,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

