Truist Securiti Weighs in on Blend Labs Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) – Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blend Labs in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Blend Labs’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Shares of BLND opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

