Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TUFN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,996. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. Research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 128,035 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 167,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 60,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 285.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 107,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

