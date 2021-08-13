Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

TUFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TUFN traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,996. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $420.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

