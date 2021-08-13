Turning Point Therapeutics’ (TPTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $178.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.00.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.97. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $58.98 and a 12 month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

