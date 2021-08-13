Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Trading Up 3.3%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 7,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,036,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,565,000 after acquiring an additional 677,825 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,020,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,777,000 after acquiring an additional 571,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth about $59,540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after acquiring an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth about $36,244,000. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

