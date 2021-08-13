Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) versus Sports Field (OTCMKTS:SFHI) Financial Survey

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) and Sports Field (OTCMKTS:SFHI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tutor Perini and Sports Field’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tutor Perini 2.03% 7.03% 2.16% Sports Field N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tutor Perini and Sports Field, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tutor Perini 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sports Field 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tutor Perini presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.12%. Given Tutor Perini’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tutor Perini is more favorable than Sports Field.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tutor Perini and Sports Field’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tutor Perini $5.32 billion 0.14 $108.39 million $2.12 6.91 Sports Field $6.60 million 0.12 -$3.74 million N/A N/A

Tutor Perini has higher revenue and earnings than Sports Field.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Tutor Perini shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Tutor Perini shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Sports Field shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tutor Perini has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sports Field has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tutor Perini beats Sports Field on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States. The Building segment offers services to a number of specialized building markets for private and public works customers, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, health care, commercial offices, government facilities, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-tech. The Specialty Contractors segment covers electrical, mechanical, plumbing, HVAC, fire protection systems and pneumatically placed concrete for a full range of civil and building construction projects in the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and mass-transit end markets. The company was founded by Bonfiglio Perini in 1918 and is headquartered in Sylmar, CA.

About Sports Field

Sports Field Holdings, Inc. designs and builds athletic facilities. The firm through its subsidiary, FirstForm, Inc. engages in the design, engineering and construction of athletic facilities and sports complexes. It also designs, develops and manufactures sports surfacing products and associated pre-engineered construction systems. The company was founded on February 8, 2011 and is headquartered in St. Charles, IL.

