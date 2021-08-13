Tuttle Tactical Management Buys 3,920 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.05. The company had a trading volume of 126,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,501. The company has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.