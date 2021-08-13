Tuttle Tactical Management Buys Shares of 238,294 Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 238,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. Twelve Seas Investment Company II comprises 0.8% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 0.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Shares of TWLV remained flat at $$9.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,583. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66.
About Twelve Seas Investment Company II
