Tuttle Tactical Management Grows Position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) by 101.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISLE remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,946. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.