Tuttle Tactical Management Has $2.06 Million Position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR)

Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,678 shares during the quarter. Altimar Acquisition Corp. II comprises 0.9% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 3,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79. Altimar Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

