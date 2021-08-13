Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $1.10 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.28. 58,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,994. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

