Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $1.25 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Waters by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Waters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $404.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $401.83. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

