Tuttle Tactical Management Trims Stock Holdings in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Tuttle Tactical Management decreased its holdings in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,153 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Gores Holdings V were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saya Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the first quarter worth about $2,596,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gores Holdings V by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the first quarter worth about $15,394,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the first quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the first quarter worth about $3,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRSV remained flat at $$10.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.24. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

