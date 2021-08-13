Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 138.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $470,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,097 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

