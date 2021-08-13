Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.57.

NYSE:TYL traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $476.08. 1,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,773. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $498.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,407 shares of company stock worth $19,839,712. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.