Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TYME traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,241,664. Tyme Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $179.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24.

In related news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $64,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,116,498 shares in the company, valued at $37,862,901.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,598,546 shares in the company, valued at $32,224,095.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,575 shares of company stock valued at $847,812 over the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tyme Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 382.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Tyme Technologies worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

