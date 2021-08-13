Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of TYME traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,241,664. Tyme Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $179.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24.
In related news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $64,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,116,498 shares in the company, valued at $37,862,901.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,598,546 shares in the company, valued at $32,224,095.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,575 shares of company stock valued at $847,812 over the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Tyme Technologies Company Profile
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.
