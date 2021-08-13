Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Hits $0.0856 on Top Exchanges

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $761,291.74 and approximately $10,365.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0856 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00140861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00151335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,622.78 or 1.00137272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.78 or 0.00853241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

