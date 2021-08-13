Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $95.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a hold rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.29.

NYSE:TSN opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.81. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 18.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

