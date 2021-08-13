Ubex (UBEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $511,302.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $1.07 million and $511,302.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

