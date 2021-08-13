UBS Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €110.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.36 ($134.55).

ETR RHM opened at €82.34 ($96.87) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €82.85. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 12 month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.83.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

