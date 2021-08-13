UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Receives $52.84 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UCBJY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.84 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get UCB alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,829. UCB has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $61.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.